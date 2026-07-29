Olivia Rodrigo loves expressing her 'weirdness' through songwriting

Olivia Rodrigo loves expressing the "weirdness that goes on in [her] brain" through songwriting.

The 23-year-old pop star has explained that she looks at the world through the "lens of a creator" and it's something she's really appreciative of.

The Vampire hitmaker said during a question-and-answer session with fans: "I just love being able to express the weirdness that goes on in my brain and it definitely affects how you see the world.

"I think when you start writing or creating, you kind of see things through the lens of a creator."

Olivia also cited Honeybee as the most memorable songwriting experience from her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

The chart-topping star explained that the song came together very quickly.

She said: "I feel like writing Honeybee was really fun and it happened in a really short amount of time. It's always fun when a song just comes out."

Honeybee, which explores her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge, captures what Olivia was thinking at a particular moment in time.

She said: "I remember listening to it after and having tears in my eyes because it just so perfectly captured the way I felt. So yeah, definitely that one."

Olivia has already enjoyed huge success in her music career, but she recently claimed she is still trying to establish "what type of artist" she wants to be.

The pop star is still learning about herself on a personal and professional level.

Olivia — who released You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love in June — told Pitchfork: "I've had to reckon with exactly what type of artist I want to be, and I think as I get older and my brain gets more developed, it becomes a little clearer, but I just think I'm maybe not that type of artist.

"There's certain times where I really envy that ability to just be so present in the zeitgeist and make the thing that people want, that is, like, so consumable. There's such an art to that, and I appreciate that, but I don't think that I've ever been really good at it."

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