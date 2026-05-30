Olivia Rodrigo rubbishes rumours of feud with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo has learned to "detach" herself from online conspiracies.

The 23-year-old pop star has rubbished suggestions that she's feuding with Taylor Swift, but Olivia admits that she's learned to live with the speculation that surrounds her personal life.

The Drop Dead hitmaker said on the Popcast podcast: "I don't really read that far into it. I think it comes with the territory, and it's par for the course.

"I think if I dove into every internet detective sleuth that got things right or wrong about my life or any of my relationships, I think I'd just go crazy. There's just not enough time in the day."

Olivia has learned to be "detached" from online theories about her personal life.

The brunette beauty – who previously dated actor Louis Partridge – explained: "I had to detach from it in order to literally be OK.

"It was just such a crazy experience for everyone involved. Yeah, I think I just had to learn to detach, and I think that's something that I'm hopefully good at these days, still trying to detach from people who don't know every little detail of my life. I think you just have to, otherwise you just go kind of crazy."

🚨 Olivia Rodrigo on speculation that she has feud with Taylor Swift:



“I don't read much about it. I think that's part of the territory, part of what comes with the job. There aren't enough hours in the day. If I dove into every detective work the internet tries to do, right or… pic.twitter.com/Vo3MyE7qU1 — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) May 28, 2026

Olivia previously claimed that fame has "stunted" her development.

The singer has enjoyed huge success in recent years, but Olivia feels that growing up in the public eye has had a detrimental impact on her.

Olivia – who previously starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney – told the Guardian newspaper: "Nobody can be perfect, ever. It's so funny because I am so strait-laced. But it's hard.

"I feel super mature in some ways and super stunted in others because of how I've grown up.

"I have such curiosity to learn and grow and experience things, and how am I ever going to learn if I can't make a mistake in the privacy of my own life?"

Despite her success, Olivia has actually become more uncertain of herself over time.

She explained: "I just remember thinking, 'I'm so precocious, I know what I'm doing, I got all this under control, I'm so mature.' And the older I get, the more I realise that I know very little.

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