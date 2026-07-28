Olivia Rodrigo seemingly confirms relationship with private equity associate

Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly confirmed her burgeoning relationship with Julian Croonenberghs.

The 23-year-old pop star — who split from actor Louis Partridge last year — has been spotted on a date in Brooklyn with Croonenberghs, a private equity associate.

The duo have been seen looking cosy and walking hand-in-hand down the streets of the New York borough, E! News reports.

Olivia — who was sporting jean cutoff shorts, a black tank top and a navy baseball cap — ultimately settled on a patch of grass in Brooklyn, with Croonenberghs wrapping his arms around her.

Olivia hasn't made any public comments about her new romance. But the couple have been spotted together a number of times in recent weeks, fuelling suggestions that they're an item.

Earlier this year, Olivia opened up about her split from Louis, revealing that she leaned on her friends amid her heartbreak.

She dated Louis from 2023 until the end of 2025 and Olivia shared some tips on how to get over a painful break-up.

Asked to share some break-up advice, Olivia told Dazed: "Gosh, it's like the blind leading the blind! I'm not, like, Mrs Relationship. I'm not super sage and wise.

"But I do think that being with your friends is best. I don't know what I would have done when going through hard times if I didn't have great friends."

Olivia thinks break-ups get easier to deal with the older you get.

The Vampire hitmaker — who previously dated Joshua Bassett — said: "I think it gets easier ... I don't know, talk to me in two years and maybe I'll have gone through the worst heartbreak ever. But I just feel like heartbreak will never be as bad as it was when you were 17 years old.

"That breakup that I went through when I was 17... oh my god, nothing will ever be that tough ever again. Hopefully! Maybe I'm speaking very naively. But I do feel that with every kind of rejection — whether in love or a work thing, a friend thing or whatever — I'm taking stuff less personally as I get older."

[[nid:741249]]