Olivia Tsao's Singaporean stalker deported from Taiwan with 5-year entry ban

Taiwanese singer Olivia Tsao said her Singaporean stalker has been deported from the country with a five-year entry ban.

The 39-year-old told the media in an interview on April 14 that she saw these five years as "protection".

She added: "If I were to perform in Singapore, I'd ask everyone to stay alert. The deportation order was carried out in February, and she was deported in March - the ruling was made at the end of last year.

"There was nothing I could do - because she really was everywhere I was. My life is so much more peaceful now."

Cassandra Low, a Singaporean woman in her 30s, continuously stalked and publicly harassed the artiste. She was found guilty of endangering Olivia's personal safety, as well as stalking, harassing and publicly insulting her.

Low was eventually sentenced to a six-month jail term by a Taipei court in early June last year.

According to the court, Low had been an admirer of Olivia, who won the Best Female Taiwanese Singer award at the prestigious Golden Melody Awards in 2021, and the two had exchanged personal e-mails and messages over Facebook and Instagram since November 2023.

However, things took a turn when Low became aggressive after Olivia, who sings mainly in Taiwanese Hokkien, blocked her.

The former wrote in a Facebook post: "I can be very aggressive. The more stubborn she is... don't blame me for whatever I do to her parents."

In another, she wrote: "Blocking me, see how I slowly let her agent die."

Intimidated by her repeated threats, Olivia and her agent moved out of their homes in New Taipei City.

In February 2025, Low followed Olivia to Banqiao High Speed Rail Station in Taipei and pulled her luggage and phone. In a video uploaded by the singer, Low could be seen blocking her way until Olivia agreed to unblock her on social media.

After the judgment was passed in June, Olivia expressed relief and said it was "the most comforting piece of news" she had received recently.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com