Olivia Wilde dating Harry Styles, happier than she's ever been

Olivia Wilde feels "happier than [she's] ever been".

The 37-year-old actress is dating pop star Harry Styles and Olivia admits to being happier than ever, despite the "false narrative" surrounding their romance.

Asked if she'd like to address the furore surrounding their relationship, the Hollywood star replied: "It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realise is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

Olivia and Harry, 27, met last year while filming their new film Don't Worry Darling.

And the actress has insisted she won't allow any negative comments to undermine her happiness.

Olivia - who has Otis, seven, and Daisy, five, with actor Jason Sudeikis - told Vogue magazine: "In the past ten years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us.

"I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."

Olivia believes that her happiness is strongly linked to her kids.

She said: "Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you're making.

"I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They're so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you're happy is ludicrous."

The actress also insists she won't allow "misplaced guilt and shame" to dictate her lifestyle.

Olivia explained: "You can go deep on Cold War influences on family structure, why we all think we need, you know, a two-parent household and a microwave.

"It's very easy to control women by using guilt and shame, and I have no time for misplaced guilt and shame. The work I've done personally in the last decade has been learning to have a voice, and taking my voice seriously."