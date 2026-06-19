Olivia Wilde made 'intentional' decision to step away from spotlight in recent years

Olivia Wilde made an "intentional" decision to step back from the spotlight in recent years.

The 42-year-old actress' personal life became the focus of attention following her split from Jason Sudeikis and her relationship with Harry Styles, and Olivia eventually decided to remove herself from the spotlight.

Asked if becoming less visible was intentional, Olivia said on the Call Her Daddy podcast: "Totally intentional.

"I felt like I needed to get quiet. I needed to hear myself again, there was so much noise. And it was a very unfamiliar thing to me to be thrust into such chaos. It was not my vibe."

Olivia felt like she was in the midst of a "tornado" and so she chose to become less visible.

The actress reflected: "I was suddenly in a tornado and I needed to excuse myself from the tornado and just go and get quiet and hear myself and process, process all of the pain and the lessons that I could find in it."

Olivia explained that she's done a "ton" of therapy in an effort to rebuild herself.

She said: "It sounds dramatic, but you know rock bottom is just a place to jump off from.

"It did feel like a destruction, but there is beauty in destruction because you can rebuild. I needed to take a breather and just say, 'Wait a minute, what have I learned? Who am I? How can I accept this humbling as a chance to kind of spend the rest of my life as a person who has grown from this?' Because I have to have grown from it, or else it was for nothing.

"I'm a very different person than I was three years ago, a much better version of myself because I have just taken the time to process it."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted that she finds directing to be a liberating experience.

The actress made her directorial debut with the teen comedy film Booksmart in 2019, and Olivia explained that she relished the experience.

Olivia — who also helmed Don't Worry Darling, the 2022 thriller — told The Talks: "Directing has been liberating in a way that is very profound because as an actor, you are very dependent."

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