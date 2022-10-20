Olivia Wilde shares salad dressing recipe after ex-nanny's allegations

Olivia Wilde has shared a recipe for salad dressing after the concoction was said to have sparked a row between the actress and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, posted it on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (Oct 18) two days after her and Jason's ex-nanny claimed the former couple had an argument when Jason realised she had prepared her "special salad dressing" for her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Olivia shared it in the form of an extract from When Harry Met Sally writer Nora Ephron's novel Heartburn, which is thought to be a version of her split from cheating ex-husband and famed journalist Carl Bernstein.

The red wine vinaigrette recipe includes Grey Poupon mustard and "good red wine vinegar" as well as olive oil, and is almost identical to one Olivia previously shared with the Food Network as part of instructions for how to cook up a roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes - though she added honey, kosher salt, and a finely chopped clove of garlic to her version.

The actress and Ted Lasso actor Jason, 47, released a joint statement on Monday (Oct 17) slamming their children's former nanny for making "false and scurrilous accusations".

They hit back after their ex-employee - who worked for them for more than three years - gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which she made a series of accusations including one about Jason's behaviour amidst the breakdown of his relationship with Olivia, and said she had been fired by actor.

The former couple told Page Six: "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

Olivia and Jason also accused the nanny of a "now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues", saying it has "reached its unfortunate apex".

They added: "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Olivia, who co-parents children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five, with Jason, has repeatedly denied she was unfaithful to the actor with singer Harry, 28, telling Vanity Fair earlier this year it was a "complete horse**** idea" and "completely inaccurate".

She met Harry while he starred in her Don't Worry Darling film in 2020 and they

were first romantically linked in January 2021 after they were seen holding hands at his friend Jeff Azoff's wedding in California.