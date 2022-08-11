Olivia Wilde wins custody battle against ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has won her custody battle against her ex Jason Sudeikis.

The Don't Worry Darling star and director was victorious in a California court after the judge ruled that their two children - eight-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy - officially lived in the Golden State.

This comes after the 38-year-old actress claimed the Ted Lasso star, 46, - who wanted the children to call New York home - served the custody documents in April "in the most aggressive way possible" as she was speaking on a panel at Comic Con about her new movie.

In a filing, Olivia claimed that Jason - who she was in a relationship with from 2011 until 2020 - intended to "embarrass" and "threaten" her by getting the papers delivered in such a public setting.

Olivia - who is now romantically involved with pop singer Harry Styles, 28 - said in the court documents: "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles."

At the time, an insider confirmed that the former SNL star had wanted to file the motion but he didn't intend to do it so dramatically.

They said: "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis. He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."