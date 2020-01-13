Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood reigns at Critics' Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES - Director Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood backed up its Oscars frontrunner status by scooping best picture at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (Jan 12).

The high-profile awards in Santa Monica - which also honour the best of television - are seen as a barometer for the all-important Oscars, for which nominations are due out on Monday.

"I agree with the critics for the very first time," joked Tarantino as he collected Brad Pitt's best supporting actor prize, before returning to the stage for the evening's top award.

Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and set against the backdrop of the Manson family murders, also won for best original screenplay and production design.

With the Golden Globe best comedy prize already secured, the movie appears well-placed for next month's Oscars.

British director Sam Mendes and South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho shared honours after the closely watched best director category ended in a tie.

Mendes' sweeping World War I odyssey 1917 also took home editing and cinematography awards, while Bong's black comedy Parasite was named best foreign-language film.

"Today I was just enjoying the vegan burger and trying to enjoy the ceremony," joked Bong as he collected his prize.

The awards had emulated last week's Globes by serving a plant-based menu, to boost environmental awareness.

And on the acting front, most of the prizes followed the favourites established by the Globes.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger further bolstered their Oscar odds by picking up the top acting gongs for Joker and Judy.

Laura Dern and Pitt also continued their supporting actor sweeps, earning further honours for their turns in Marriage Story and Once Upon A Time.