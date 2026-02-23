Award Banner
entertainment

One Battle After Another bags 6 wins at EE Bafta Film Awards 2026

One Battle After Another bagged six prizes at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday (Feb 22) evening.
PHOTO: Instagram/Leonardo DiCaprio
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 23, 2026 3:19 AM

One Battle After Another was the big winner at Sunday (Feb 22) night's EE BAFTA Film Awards, bagging six prizes.

The action-thriller — which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, Sean Penn, 65, and 25 year old Chase Infiniti — won Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing at the event, held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Also, One Battle After Another's director Paul Thomas Anderson, 55, was crowned Best Director, and Penn was named Best Supporting actor for his role as Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw.

After Song Sung Blue star Kate Hudson, 46, revealed Anderson as Best Director, he said in his acceptance speech: "I'm so happy about your appreciation for this film."

Meanwhile, I Swear bagged three accolades — Best Leading Actor and the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award for Robert Aramayo (John Davidson), as well as Best Casting.

Aramayo, 33, was in shock after Shadow Force actress Kerry Washington, 49, announced him as the Best Leading Winner.

He said in his acceptance speech: "I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot."

Joining I Swear with three prizes was Frankenstein — Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Make-up and Hair.

Sinners also secured three awards — Best Supporting Actress for 39 year old Wunmi Mosaku (Annie), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)

Hamnet, however, received two big accolades — Outstanding British film, and Best Leading Actress for Jessie Buckley (Agnes Hathaway).

Buckley, 36, dedicated her award to the women who inspired her to break the mould.

After Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, 49, declared her as the Best Leading Actress recipient, she said in her acceptance speech: "This really does belong to the women past, present and future that have taught me and continued to teach me how to do it differently.

"You are all just radical, and you're doing it for the naughty girls, and I'm in awe of all your incredible performances.

"I love what I do. I love cinema.  I believe in storytelling to bring us together as a community. I believe in women's voices to tell those stories."

Elsewhere on the night, Zootopia 2 was named Best Animated Film, Avatar: Fire and Ash came out on top in the Best Special Visual Effects category, and F1's received Best Sound.

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards full list of winners

Best film

Winner: One Battle After Another

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Outstanding British film

Winner: Hamnet

  • Hamnet
  • 28 Years Later
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
  • Die My Love
  • H Is For Hawk
  • I Swear
  • Mr Burton
  • Pillion
  • Steve

Best Leading actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Leading actor

Winner: Robert Aramayo - I Swear

  • Robert Aramayo - I Swear
  • Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
  • Michael B Jordan -Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

  • Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
  • Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
  • Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
  • Emily Watson - Hamnet

Best Supporting actor

Winner: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

  • Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet
  • Peter Mullan - I Swear
  • Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Best Director

Winner: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Hamnet - Chloe Zhao
  • Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
  • Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
  • Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best Original screenplay

Winner: Sinners

  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value

Best Adapted screenplay

Winner: One Battle After Another

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bugonia
  • Hamnet
  • Pillion

EE BAFTA rising star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Robert Aramayo

  • Miles Caton
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Archie Madekwe
  • Posy Sterling

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: My Father's Shadow

  • My Father's Shadow
  • The Ceremony
  • Pillion
  • A Want In Her
  • Wasteman

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Winner: Claire Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment

2026 BAFTA Fellowship

Dame Donna Langley - Universal

Best Animated film

Winner: Zootopia 2

  • Zootopia 2
  • Elio
  • Little Amelie

Best Children's and family film

Winner: Boong

  • Arco
  • Lilo + Stitch
  • Zootopia 2

Film not in the English language

Winner: Sentimental Value

  • It Was Just An Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sirat
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin

  • Mr Nobody Against Putin
  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka
  • Apocalypse in the Tropics
  • Cover-Up
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best Original score

Winner: Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

  • Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
  • Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
  • Hamnet - Max Richter
  • One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Best Casting

Winner: I Swear

  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Cinematography

Winner: One Battle After Another

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best Costume design

Winner: Frankenstein

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

Winner: One Battle After Another

  • F1
  • A House of Dynamite
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Best Production Design

Winner: Frankenstein

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best Make-up and Hair

Winner: Frankenstein

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Best Sound

Winner: F1

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Warfare

Best Special Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • The Lost Bus

Best British short film

Winner: This Is Endometriosis

  • This Is Endometriosis
  • Magid / Zafar
  • Nostalgie
  • Terence
  • Welcome Home Freckles

Best British short animation

Winner: Two Black Boys in Paradise

  • Two Black Boys in Paradise
  • Cardboard
  • Solstice

