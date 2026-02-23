One Battle After Another bags 6 wins at EE Bafta Film Awards 2026

One Battle After Another was the big winner at Sunday (Feb 22) night's EE BAFTA Film Awards, bagging six prizes.

The action-thriller — which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, Sean Penn, 65, and 25 year old Chase Infiniti — won Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing at the event, held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Also, One Battle After Another's director Paul Thomas Anderson, 55, was crowned Best Director, and Penn was named Best Supporting actor for his role as Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw.

After Song Sung Blue star Kate Hudson, 46, revealed Anderson as Best Director, he said in his acceptance speech: "I'm so happy about your appreciation for this film."

Meanwhile, I Swear bagged three accolades — Best Leading Actor and the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award for Robert Aramayo (John Davidson), as well as Best Casting.

Aramayo, 33, was in shock after Shadow Force actress Kerry Washington, 49, announced him as the Best Leading Winner.

He said in his acceptance speech: "I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot."

Joining I Swear with three prizes was Frankenstein — Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Make-up and Hair.

Sinners also secured three awards — Best Supporting Actress for 39 year old Wunmi Mosaku (Annie), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)

Hamnet, however, received two big accolades — Outstanding British film, and Best Leading Actress for Jessie Buckley (Agnes Hathaway).

Buckley, 36, dedicated her award to the women who inspired her to break the mould.

After Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, 49, declared her as the Best Leading Actress recipient, she said in her acceptance speech: "This really does belong to the women past, present and future that have taught me and continued to teach me how to do it differently.

"You are all just radical, and you're doing it for the naughty girls, and I'm in awe of all your incredible performances.

"I love what I do. I love cinema. I believe in storytelling to bring us together as a community. I believe in women's voices to tell those stories."

Elsewhere on the night, Zootopia 2 was named Best Animated Film, Avatar: Fire and Ash came out on top in the Best Special Visual Effects category, and F1's received Best Sound.

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards full list of winners

Best film

Winner: One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

Winner: Hamnet

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Best Leading actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Leading actor

Winner: Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan -Sinners

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Watson - Hamnet

Best Supporting actor

Winner: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Peter Mullan - I Swear

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Best Director

Winner: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet - Chloe Zhao

Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best Original screenplay

Winner: Sinners

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Best Adapted screenplay

Winner: One Battle After Another

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

Pillion

EE BAFTA rising star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: My Father's Shadow

The Ceremony

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Winner: Claire Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment

2026 BAFTA Fellowship

Dame Donna Langley - Universal

Best Animated film

Winner: Zootopia 2

Elio

Little Amelie

Best Children's and family film

Winner: Boong

Arco

Lilo + Stitch

Zootopia 2

Film not in the English language

Winner: Sentimental Value

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Original score

Winner: Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Best Casting

Winner: I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Winner: One Battle After Another

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Costume design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

Winner: One Battle After Another

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Production Design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Make-up and Hair

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Sound

Winner: F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Special Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best British short film

Winner: This Is Endometriosis

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

Welcome Home Freckles

Best British short animation

Winner: Two Black Boys in Paradise

Cardboard

Solstice

