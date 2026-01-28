One Battle After Another leads nominations for 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards with 14 nods

One Battle After Another leads the nominations for the 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards with 14 nods.
This year's Best Film race sees Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value and Sinners competing alongside frontrunner One Battle After Another — which is also the most-nominated flick for the Oscars. The British Film category is equally stacked, with titles ranging from 28 Years Later and Die My Love to Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Steve.
In the performance categories, Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another) and Emma Stone (Bugonia) lead the Best Actress field, while Leading Actor features Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another).
Supporting categories include turns from Odessa A'zion (Marty Supreme), Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island), Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another) and Paul Mescal (Hamnet).
The Best Director lineup spans global heavyweights and indie favourites, with Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia), Chloe Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) and Ryan Coogler (Sinners) all recognised.
The EE Bafta Rising Star Award — the only category voted for by the public — features Robert Aramayo, Miles Caton, Chase Infiniti, Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.
The winners of the 79th EE Bafta Film Awards will be announced on Feb 22.
Jane Millichip, CEO of Bafta, said: "Huge congratulations to the teams behind the 46 superb films nominated today. They showcase the very best of storytelling and its ability to engage, entertain and provoke debate. This year's nominated films are full of bold storytelling and exquisite craft.
"And the breadth of narrative, genres and styles is spellbinding. Whether newcomers or veterans, I hope our first-time nominees enjoy this much deserved spotlight, and I look forward to welcoming them and all our returning nominees to London.
"As the UK's leading arts charity and academy, it's a real privilege to showcase this year's brilliant films and the talent in the 79th EE Bafta Film Awards, which will be broadcast on BBC, BBC iPlayer, and across the world on Feb 22."
Sara Putt, Chair of Bafta, added: "Across the 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards nominations it is thrilling to see British indie films and debuts in the company of blockbusters that have taken the world by storm.
It's an exceptional year for bold, original storytelling. Behind these films are thousands of hard-working crews who have worked tirelessly to bring them to life — the quality and craftsmanship on display is filmmaking at its best. We hope the public enjoy watching these films as much as our 8300 Bafta film voters have."
The nominations are:
Best film
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Outstanding British film
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
- Die My Love
- H Is For Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Leading actress
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Leading actor
- Robert Aramayo - I Swear
- Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan -Sinners
- Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Supporting actress
- Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson - Hamnet
Supporting actor
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet
- Peter Mullan - I Swear
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Director
- Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos
- Hamnet - Chloe Zhao
- Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
- Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- The Ceremony
- My Father's Shadow
- Pillion
- A Want In Her
- Wasteman
Film not in the English language
- It Was Just An Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Animated film
- Elio
- Little Amelie
- Zootopia 2
- Children's and family film
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo and Stitch
- Zootopia 2
Original screenplay
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Adapted screenplay
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
Original score
- Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet - Max Richter
- One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners - Ludwig Göransson
- Casting
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Costume design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Editing
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Production design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Make-up and hair
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
Special visual effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Lost Bus
British short film
- Magid / Zafar
- Nostalgie
- Terence
- This Is Endometriosis
- Welcome Home Freckles
British short animation
- Cardboard
- Solstice
- Two Black Boys in Paradise
