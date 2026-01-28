One Battle After Another leads nominations for 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards with 14 nods

One Battle After Another leads the nominations for the 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards with 14 nods.

This year's Best Film race sees Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value and Sinners competing alongside frontrunner One Battle After Another — which is also the most-nominated flick for the Oscars. The British Film category is equally stacked, with titles ranging from 28 Years Later and Die My Love to Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Steve.

In the performance categories, Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another) and Emma Stone (Bugonia) lead the Best Actress field, while Leading Actor features Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another).

Supporting categories include turns from Odessa A'zion (Marty Supreme), Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island), Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another) and Paul Mescal (Hamnet).

The Best Director lineup spans global heavyweights and indie favourites, with Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia), Chloe Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) and Ryan Coogler (Sinners) all recognised.

The EE Bafta Rising Star Award — the only category voted for by the public — features Robert Aramayo, Miles Caton, Chase Infiniti, Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.

The winners of the 79th EE Bafta Film Awards will be announced on Feb 22.

Jane Millichip, CEO of Bafta, said: "Huge congratulations to the teams behind the 46 superb films nominated today. They showcase the very best of storytelling and its ability to engage, entertain and provoke debate. This year's nominated films are full of bold storytelling and exquisite craft.

"And the breadth of narrative, genres and styles is spellbinding. Whether newcomers or veterans, I hope our first-time nominees enjoy this much deserved spotlight, and I look forward to welcoming them and all our returning nominees to London.

"As the UK's leading arts charity and academy, it's a real privilege to showcase this year's brilliant films and the talent in the 79th EE Bafta Film Awards, which will be broadcast on BBC, BBC iPlayer, and across the world on Feb 22."

Sara Putt, Chair of Bafta, added: "Across the 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards nominations it is thrilling to see British indie films and debuts in the company of blockbusters that have taken the world by storm.

It's an exceptional year for bold, original storytelling. Behind these films are thousands of hard-working crews who have worked tirelessly to bring them to life — the quality and craftsmanship on display is filmmaking at its best. We hope the public enjoy watching these films as much as our 8300 Bafta film voters have."

The nominations are:

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Leading actor

Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan -Sinners

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Supporting actress

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Watson - Hamnet

Supporting actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Peter Mullan - I Swear

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Director

Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet - Chloe Zhao

Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony

My Father's Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated film

Elio

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2

Children's and family film

Arco

Boong

Lilo and Stitch

Zootopia 2

Original screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original score

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make-up and hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British short film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

British short animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

