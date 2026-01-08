One Battle After Another leads nominations for Actor Awards

One Battle After Another leads the nominations for the Actor Awards.
The hit action thriller film has earned a record-breaking seven nominations in total, including individual nods for Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro.
Leonardo DiCaprio is among the nominees for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role gong. However, he'll face stiff competition from Timothee Chalamet, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan and Jesse Plemons for the award.
Elsewhere, Chase is competing with Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, and Emma Stone for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role gong.
Meanwhile, Sinners — the hit horror film written and directed by Ryan Coogler — has earned the second-most nominations of any film, with five in total.
Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, and Wunmi Mosaku have all been nominated for individual awards. However, Hailee Steinfeld — who played Michael's on-screen love interest in the movie — has been overlooked for a nomination.
By contrast, Frankenstein, Hamnet and Marty Supreme have all received three nominations each, including nods for the coveted Best Cast accolade.
Meanwhile, Hollywood icon Harrison Ford — who starred in the Indiana Jones and Star Wars film franchises — is set to receive this year's Life Achievement Award.
The list of nominees was announced by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James and Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie.
The awards ceremony will air on Netflix on March 1, and the upcoming event will be the first under the revised name of Actor Awards, having previously been known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The event organisers previously explained the decision to change the name of the awards.
They said: "We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences — we honour actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show."
Actor Awards nominations:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
- Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
- Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Miles Caton - Sinners
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
- Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
- Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
- Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
- Britt Lower - Severance
- Parker Posey - The White Lotus
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Seth Rogen - The Studio
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
- Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- The Pitt
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
- Andor
- Landman
- The Last of Us
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
