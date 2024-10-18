One Direction bandmates 'completely devastated' by Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates said in a joint statement on Oct 17 that they are "completely devastated" by the news of his death.

Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans around the world.

The statement was signed by singers Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," Payne's former bandmates added.

They also said that the memories they shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," the statement concluded.

Several of the former bandmates also took to social media to pen individual tributes to Payne.

Zayn Malik posted on Instagram about the late singer, along with a photo of them dozing off next to each other.

The 31-year-old wrote: "When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give just to give you a hug one last time."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBPVN-8vDN9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Louis Tomlinson, 32, also posted on Instagram a photo of him and Liam sharing an embrace during a past performance, adding a comment that Liam was "the most vital part of One Direction".

"I'm so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I'd have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be," he wrote.

He added that if Liam's seven-year-old son, Bear, "ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBPRBySzeJW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading[/embed]

Harry Styles, 30, posted on Instagram: "Liam lived wide open, with his heart on this sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving.

"The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBPiO3bofS4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading[/embed]

Auditions for Britain's Got Talent in Blackpool, England, were postponed on Oct 17 "due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne," Applause Store, the ticket provider for the show, said in an Instagram story.

