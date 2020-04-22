One Direction planning group FaceTime meeting to discuss rumoured 10-year anniversary reunion

One Direction is set to discuss their long-term plans via FaceTime amid talk they're poised to reunite.

The chart-topping boyband - which features Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson - are rumoured to be reuniting to mark their 10-year anniversary, and Liam has revealed he's been keen to chat to his bandmates during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to Swedish DJ Alesso on Instagram Live, Liam shared: "I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today, and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever. He's in London as well.

"Most of us are in London. We've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment."

The DJ then replied: "Oh, wow, the whole world is about to explode."

At that point, Liam joked about Zayn Malik, who left the group in March 2015 before the remaining members decided to go on an extended break.

He quipped: "You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band."

During their conversation, Liam also revealed he'd been sworn to secrecy about the band's plans, having previously hinted at a comeback.

He said: "I can't say too much. It was actually... Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you're going to have the group telling me off on the group chat."

Liam previously admitted the band recently held talks about their future plans - although he didn't reveal any specific details.

He said: "We've got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice.

"There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around."

