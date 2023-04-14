One Direction rumoured to reunite for the first time in 8 years

One Direction are rumoured to be set for a reunion for the first time in eight years.

Bandmates Harry Styles, 29, Liam Payne, 29, Louis Tomlinson, 31, Niall Horan, 29, and Zayn Malik, 30, have been said to be in line to get together on James Cordens' last episode of The Late Late Show.

Gossip site DeuxMoi made the claim the group are headed for an appearance on the show as all its former members apparently have breaks in their solo schedules around the time of the show on April 27.

Harry is not due to return to his tour until May, while Liam is not set to appear in a Soccer Aid event until June.

Louis is apparently free after he last week cancelled the Asia leg of his Faith in Future tour over "unforeseen circumstances", and Niall - now a judge on the US version of The Voice - doesn't have any gigs booked until late May.

Zayn, who dramatically quit One Direction in March 2015, also doesn't appear to have any major appearances planned.

James' night hosting, what has been dubbed The Last Last Late Late Show, is also rumoured to be set to feature appearances from A-listers including Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Bryan Cranston, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.

Sources close to Liam recently told OK! magazine: "Liam is desperate to get back on the road with the boys - his solo career hasn't remained as successful as he hoped it would, and work has become stagnant for him."

"He knows he's somewhat fallen out of favour with the public, and believes the only way he'll be able to win back his fans is with a One Direction reunion."

There has also been talk One Direction could perform at Glastonbury this year if they do get back together.

