Ong Bak star Tony Jaa said to be battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

Thai action star Tony Jaa is reportedly currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 gallbladder cancer.

The 50-year-old, who is known for his films including the Ong Bak franchise (2003 - 2010) and Tom-Yum-Goong (2005), was reportedly diagnosed in June 2024 after experiencing severe abdominal pain and jaundice, according to Thai media yesterday (Feb 5).

An acquaintance told the media that Tony, who was informed his cancer was verging on stage 4, underwent surgery immediately to remove the malignant tissue and has been undergoing chemotherapy since then.

Bangkok Post reported that while his condition improved after chemotherapy, he still requires close supervision from doctors.

Fans observed he was noticeably thinner in his photo from his latest social media post on Jan 31 and wished him well.

[[nid:729438]]

