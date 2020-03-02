Oops! Al Pacino took a tumble on the red carpet

PHOTO: Twitter/ celebrityOMG1
Bang

Al Pacino suffered a dramatic fall on the 2020 BAFTA Awards red carpet.

The 79-year-old actor is in attendance at the glitzy award ceremony, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday (Feb 2), as he's been honoured with a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's gangster movie The Irishman.

But the evening has gotten off to a shaky start, as Al took a tumble on the red carpet whilst making his way inside the venue.

The acting legend was helped to his feet by those around him, and whilst it's unknown what caused him to fall, it seems he struggled with a set of stairs leading up to the Royal Albert Hall.

Despite his fall, Al was in good spirits as he posed for photographs and spoke to reporters at the star-studded bash.

In an interview with the BBC, the actor gushed about reuniting with his friend Robert De Niro on the project, and said it's always a "pleasure" acting alongside him.

He said: "He's great, the thing with Robert is you can do anything. That's the pleasure I have of working with him."

Al also spoke about the de-ageing process he and his co-stars underwent for The Irishman, and said he's interested in seeing how far the special effect will go in the future.

ALSO READ: Bafta: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker

He added: "I think it's a new thing, and one wonders how is it going to hold up and what is it going to turn into, but it's being done a lot in films."

Al last won a BAFTA 44 years ago for his performance in The Godfather II, and this year he will be battling for a gong against the likes of his Irishman co-star Joe Pesci, as well as Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood), and Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes).

