Oopsie! Over 800 fans tune in to Rebecca Lim's accidental livestream that featured (almost) nothing

In the past, we had something called butt-dialling where you ended up accidentally calling someone.

But with the evolution of technology, butt-dialling no longer only results in accidental calls. Sometimes people go live on their social media unintentionally, like Mark Ruffalo live-streaming the first few minutes of Thor: Ragnarok about four years ago.

Just yesterday (March 30), something similar happened to local actress Rebecca Lim when she suddenly went live on Instagram and more than 800 fans tuned in to watch... well, nothing.

When we joined around the eight-minute mark, it appeared like her phone was in a bag. We could hear Rebecca, 34, saying something but it wasn't very clear. There were also other muffled voices in the background. Fans who were streaming in were excited as they thought they were going to be treated to a reveal.

Eventually, they realised that it was an error and concerned fans instantly pointed it out, asking if someone could tell Rebecca. Some tagged Mediacorp and The Celebrity Agency — the management agency that Rebecca is with — in the comments section in hopes of getting their attention.

Subsequently, Rebecca removed the phone from her bag and there was a very brief shot of her in a room getting her hair and make-up done.

The livestream ended immediately when someone (possibly her manager or a make-up artist) came up to her and notified her.

ALSO READ: She's one of the top female celebs in Singapore, but Rebecca Lim says she doesn't need to be called Ah Jie

It was definitely an innocent mistake — and maybe even funny to some — but with social media bridging the gap between the public and celebrities, privacy is a bigger concern now when such incidents happen.

Here's hoping that Rebecca will be more careful with her phone in the future and may her loving and supportive fans continue to watch out for her.

bryanlim@asiaone.com