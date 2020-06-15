Opinion: PM Koo is the best character in The King: Eternal Monarch

Seo-ryung came from humble beginnings. Her mother runs a fish cake shop at the market and her father was a drunkard.

However, despite her hardships, she studied hard and made it to university. She succeeded in becoming an announcer and became the main news anchor of the station in just four years.

After making her foray into politics, it only took her seven years before she became appointed as the Kingdom of Corea’s youngest and first female prime minister.

Her achievements are impressive especially since she didn’t have everything handed to her on a silver platter and had to slowly climb her way up from the bottom.