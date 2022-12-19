Oppenheimer trailer unveils Christopher Nolan's explosive thriller

Christopher Nolan has dropped an explosive trailer for his upcoming historical thriller, Oppenheimer.

The movie, which stars Peaky Blinders alum, Cillian Murphy, as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, aka “father of the atomic bomb”, is an intense look into the man’s detailed development of the atomic bomb during times of war in 1950s America.

The trailer opens with Murphy’s Oppenheimer climbing the ladder to a tower in the desert which is likely the site of the first-ever nuclear weapon detonation taking place under Oppenheimer’s Manhattan Project in the New Mexico desert.

Viewers are later treated to more footage of the secluded laboratory, the first atomic bomb that was used in Oppenheimer’s tests and the film’s star-studded cast including Emily Blunt as his wife, a biologist and botanist named Katherine and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, an American financier and government official who served as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

The film also stars Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence and Oscar winner Rami Malek in an undisclosed role.

Oppenheimer also reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh who joins an ensemble cast including Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer and is expected to drop in cinemas on July 21, 2023.

