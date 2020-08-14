Orlando Bloom picks up new hobby during quarantine, LEGO building

When one finds oneself stuck at home for long periods of time with nothing to do, usually the best course of action then will be to pick up a new hobby, be it baking, or sewing.

For Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, that new hobby happens to be one that’ll strongly resonate with a lot of our childhoods, LEGO building.

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Bloom revealed his new quarantine activity, and how it came about from him engaging in some father-son activity time with his nine-year-old son Flynn.

Bloom then shared how over the course of the quarantine period, he ended up being the one addicted to LEGO building.

“I actually found it kind of reassuring,” Bloom admitted.

Bloom would be the one wanting to stay up at night to finish a LEGO project, and now the family actually has a whole wall filled with their finished LEGO creation.

Fiancée Katy Perry also revealed in SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up that Bloom has truly become a LEGO lover over the course of the quarantine period.

“We have a LEGO room in our house. It was a TV room and now it’s a LEGO room,” Perry explained. “He gets these LEGOs which are super hard to do, like the model cars and stuff and he’ll make those in two days and then he displays them on the wall.”

When he isn’t building LEGO sets, Bloom reveals that the family has been preparing for the arrival of a new baby girl and we are sure it won’t be all that long before Bloom shares his love for LEGO with his daughter, though maybe he should be starting with the LEGO Duplo blocks for her first.