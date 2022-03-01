Orlando Bloom splurges on $230k electric car

Orlando Bloom has splashed out on a £126,000 (S$230,000) electric car.

The 45-year-old actor - who has daughter Daisy Dove, 18 months, with pop star fiancee Katy Perry, and 11-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - was recently seen driving off in his brand new Lucid Air sedan in Beverly Hills, in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan rival is hailed as "the future of sustainable mobility, designing luxury electric cars that further reimagines the driving experience."

The EV can reach up to 235mph and has a range of 500 miles.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is known for his efforts to raise awareness of climate change.

In 2018, Orlando was honoured with the Prince Albert II of MonacomFoundation Special Award for his environmental awareness work.

The movie star attended the prestigious event as part of a fundraising night featuring a live auction - which raised €21 million for the foundation - and he used his speech to call for action.

Speaking at the gala, he said: "The urgency of climate change has never rung louder than it is now. The science is clear. And what will they say of us, a hundred years from now, since we knew but sat and did nothing?

"The world is changing, and we need to change our habits along with it. So I would challenge you to think what impact you can make and what legacy you will leave for your children and grandchildren because I truly believe that each and every individual is capable of creating real and monumental change."

Meanwhile, Katy recently hailed Orlando a "wild stallion who can't be tamed".

The 37-year-old singer insisted the Lord of the Rings star hasn't "changed one bit" since they welcomed their daughter into the world and she loves his wild ways.

Katy appeared on the Kylie and Jackie O Show in Australia earlier this month, and host Kyle Sandilands brought up the infamous photos of her future husband paddle-boarding naked during their vacation in Sardinia five years ago.

He asked: "Have you got your husband-to-be wearing pants on holiday now after those photos? Is he more 'proper' now that he's a dad? Is he doing dad things?"

Katy replied: "He's not changed one bit!

"You can't put reins on that man! He's a wild stallion, and that's how I like it!"