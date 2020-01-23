Orlando Bloom will voice Prince Harry in a new animated comedy series

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The 43-year-old actor has landed the role in the new parody titled The Prince, which will centre around six-year-old Prince George - Harry's nephew and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child.

The show is inspired by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti's popular Instagram account focused on the young royal.

Gary's social media site is filled with memes of George dropping one liners about his siblings - Princess Charlotte, four, and 20-month-old Prince Louis; his uncle Harry and aunt Duchess Meghan; their eight-month-old son Archie; and other members of the family, including the young prince's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The series will air on upcoming new streaming service HBO Max and producers can't wait to see what Gary - who will write and produce the show, as well as lend his voice to George - brings to the screen.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said: "We're so excited to bring the world Gary's created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know - that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet.

"We can't wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square."

Gary added: "I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne."

Joining Orlando and Gary as part of the voice cast will be Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Lucy Punch as his wife Duchess Catherine, and Condola Rashad as the Duchess of Sussex.

Tom Hollander will voice both Prince Charles and Prince Philip, Frances De La Tour will be Queen Elizabeth, and Alan Cumming is on board as George's butler Owen. 20th Century Fox Television will produce the show.

More about
celebrities actors Prince Harry

TRENDING

Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia
Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display

SERVICES