Oscar Isaac open to Star Wars return

Oscar Isaac is open to returning to a galaxy far far away.

The actor played fan-favourite Poe Dameron in the most recent Star Wars trilogy with Daisy Ridley's Rey and John Boyega's Finn, but he ended his run burnt out and doubtful that he'd ever return for more.

However, in a recent interview with SiriusXM, Isaac said he's "so open" as long as "there was a great story and a great director."

"I don't know. I'm open to anything. You never know," Isaac said. "I have no real feeling one way or another. I'm open to any good story. Time is the one thing that becomes challenging…as you get older and kids and all that.

"Where do [movies] fit in? If there was a great story and a great director and [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, 'I have this great idea,' then I'm so open to it."

PHOTO: Disney+

This is a switch in attitude for Isaac who has expressed burnout multiple times in past interviews. After Star Wars, he even went on to say that he's desperate to return to more character-driven work.

"It's not really what I set out to do," Isaac said in an interview about making Star Wars-sized movies.

"What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me…It feels like for me a personal turning point and that, as far as I'm concerned, it has nothing to do with the finished product. It's the process of doing this."

After Star Wars, the actor has acted in The Card Counter, Dune as well as Big Gold Brick. He later returned to a franchise project – this time at Marvel Studios – as Moon Knight.

During press tours, the 43-year old actor stressed that the reason he agreed to take on the superhero role was because of the emphasis on character, rather than spectacle.

"Often on these big movies it can feel like you're building the plane on the runway," Isaac told Empire magazine.

"The idea of getting back to 'handmade' films, character studies…I was desperate for that feeling. [Moon Knight] felt handmade. And it's the first legitimate Marvel character-study since Iron Man. I thought, 'Maybe I can hijack this thing. Maybe this is the chance to do something really f***ing nutty on a major stage.'"

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+. Disney has not announced any plans for Poe Dameron to return to the Star Wars universe, but anything's possible.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.