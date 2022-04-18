The Oscars 2022: How did the academy punish offenders before Will Smith?

Following the month-long media circus surrounding the infamous slap at the 94th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, the world is more than ready to move on from one of the most bewildering events of 2022 yet. But, even with actor Will Smith's 10-year ban from the awards, the Academy's public reputation continues to sour with reports of abuse against numerous existing members.

Smith is only the fifth person stripped of his membership for violations against the Academy's code of standards. Updated in December 2017 following the #MeToo movement, the Academy's code of standards condemns "any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination" by its members as well as "abuse (of) status, power or influence in a manner that violates standards of decency".

Violations and actions "compromising the integrity of the Academy" are grounds for suspension or expulsion. By retaining these members, the Academy refrains from holding them accountable for their crimes and sends a message that such misconduct is acceptable if perpetrators are talented and discreet enough.

Academy expulsions

PHOTO: Unsplash

Former film producer and movie giant Harvey Weinstein was the first to be booted after this amendment in October 2017 following the height of the #MeToo movement. Coined by sexual assault survivor and activist Tarana Burke in 2006 to address sexual abuse by publicising allegations of sex crimes, the movement exposed Weinstein's decades-long history of sexual harassment and rape allegations.

After a huge outcry for justice from the public and from those within the film industry, Weinstein was abruptly expelled from the Academy and is now serving a 23-year prison sentence.

The Academy expelled two members on the same day in 2018. Roman Polanski was dismissed from the Academy 15 years after he won the Oscar for Best Director and more than 40 after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl he'd drugged and intoxicated. He fled the United States a year after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in 1977 and remains a fugitive to this day.

Actor Bill Cosby had his membership revoked after a series of highly publicised accusations of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, and child sexual abuse over a period of more than 40 years. After serving three years of a 10-year sentence, Cosby's conviction was overturned and was released from prison in October 2021.

Actor Carmine Caridi, best known for his role as Albert Volpe in The Godfather sequels, was the first person to be expelled from the Academy in 2004 after leaking copies of movies that were later bootlegged. According to Academy officials, other members have been expelled for selling their Oscar tickets.

The unaccountable

Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, on March 27, 2022.

PHOTO: Reuters

The Academy took disciplinary actions against Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards by issuing Smith a 10-year ban. Despite strongly decrying violence of any form proceeding the infamous incident, the Academy continues to retain members with a history of sexual assault lawsuits such as actors Kevin Spacey, Casey Affleck and James Franco, as well as homophobic, racist, antisemitic and sexist verbal abuse by Mel Gibson.

Screenwriter and producer James Toback has been accused of sexual harassment by almost 400 women in the span of 40 years, most of which occured under the guise of an interview or audition, including actresses Rachel McAdams, Selma Blair and Julianne Moore. Countless others have been accused of sexual assault or misconduct.

Despite their lack of convictions, the fact that there are still members within the Academy sharing a long history of sexual assault and misconduct allegations is a clear statement to the world that the Academy holds integrity to a lower regard than they do status and image.

As an organisation widely considered to be the pinnacle of film excellence, the Academy relies on its guild of Hollywood A-listers and their large following to attract advertisers. What business blacklists their biggest moneymakers? Unless, of course, public scrutiny becomes severe enough. All expulsions for compromising the Academy's integrity were the results of extensive media coverage and huge pressure from the public for action at the time.

Along with reports of racial and gender bias over the years, modern audiences are increasingly disillusioned with the Academy. As viewership continues to hit historical lows, the Academy needs to reevaluate its priorities if they hope to keep the Academy Award Show alive.

This article was first published in City Nomads.