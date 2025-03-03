Oscars' red carpet features sculptural and shiny gowns and some props

LOS ANGELES - Wicked star Ariana Grande walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (March 2) in a sculptural flared pink top and a tulle skirt by Schiaparelli, one of several actors to make bold fashion statements.

Whoopi Goldberg wore a shiny blue gown with a flared skirt, while British actress Yasmin Finney sported a black dress featuring feathery attachments that shot over her head.

A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning chose a lacy white gown with a full skirt and black belt, while The Brutalist best supporting actress nominee Felicity Jones wore a silver dress with slits and a tie around the waist.

Demi Moore, favoured to win best actress for The Substance, won a sparkling silver gown with a train flowing behind her.

Zoe Saldana, a favourite to win best supporting actress for her turn in Emilia Perez, wore a multi-tiered maroon dress with a sparkling top and long gloves on her arms.

A Complete Unknown best supporting actress nominee Monica Barbaro won a voluminous high-waisted pink skirt with a sparkly top.

Halle Berry wore a strapless silver gown with shiny small tiles running down the dress, while Gal Gadot chose a bright red gown with a full skirt.

Among the men, the black tuxedo was popular and Oscars host Conan O'Brien sported one. But Jeff Goldblum picked a white jacket and a floral purple shirt with purple flowers attached to his lapel.

A Complete Unknown best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet chose a lemon yellow suit and shirt.

Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for Sing Sing, amped up his look with a bright red jacket and shirt and black lapels to go with the black trousers.

Comedian Bowen Yang wore a pink shirt and an embroidered leather jacket with no tie.

The creators behind the animated film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl carried props related to their film, and one of the directors of the documentary feature about Ukraine, Porcelain War, carried a small dog in his arms.