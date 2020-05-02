OscarsSoWhite: The Hollywood 'hashtag' activists demanding diversity

April Reign remembers precisely where she was in Jan 2015 when she launched the #OscarsSoWhite movement with a simple, offhand tweet.

"I'd love to have a sexy story that I was sitting in a board room ideating and strategising," she told AFP in an interview.

"But no - I was half-dressed in my family room, to be very frank.

"I picked up my phone and wrote, '#OscarsSoWhite they asked to touch my hair.' That was it."

Within hours, the tweet - sent from Washington, as Reign followed the Oscar nominations announcement over breakfast, and realised all 20 actors were white - had gone viral worldwide.

Five years later, the phrase has become a universal clarion call for more diversity at the Oscars, in Hollywood and the entertainment industry in general.

But the hashtag made an unwelcome return to Twitter this month as the 2020 Oscar shortlists were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Cynthia Erivo was the only actress of colour to earn a nomination, for anti-slavery biopic "Harriet." All of the male acting nominees were white.