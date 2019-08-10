Our Times star Vivian Sung joins cast of Memory Eclipse spin-off film

PHOTO: Instagram/ourtimes.official, MM2 Asia
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

More than 20 years after legendary songstress Teresa Teng's death, her legacy still lives on.

Taiwanese actress Vivian Sung has joined the star-studded cast of Memory Eclipse, a mini-series and feature film inspired by Teresa's classic hits.

The Golden Horse Award-nominated actress, 26, will star alongside Cheryl Yang, Kaiser Chuang and Esther Liu among other cast members.

The spin-off film, Memory Eclipse, serves as a prelude to the five-part series of the same title, which will air after the movie's release in the second quarter of 2020.

A first look at  Vivian's character in Memory Eclipse. 
Photo: MM2 Asia

Directed by Bad Boy Symphony director-writer Charles Sun, Memory Eclipse will focus on three intertwining storylines inspired by three of Teresa's evergreen tunes, Just Like Your Tenderness (恰似你的溫柔), I Only Care About You (我只在乎你) and The Moon Represents My Heart (月亮代表我的心).

"The series is a bold re-imagining of the themes behind Teresa Teng's music so that her fans can experience the heart, soul and spirit of her beloved songs in a completely new way," producer John Chong, who also produced the Infernal Affairs Trilogy, previously told reporters.

Memory Eclipse is co-produced by MM2 Asia and Fox Networks Group Asia, which previously teamed up for the romantic tear-jerker More Than Blue.

Vivian, who shot to fame with her role as a ditzy schoolgirl in Our Times, also starred in the 2017 romance film Take Me to the Moon opposite Jasper Liu.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Taiwan movies tv series drama series

TRENDING

Bus, train fares to rise by 7% from Dec 28; hike capped at 4 cents per trip for 1 in 2 Singaporeans
Bus, train fares to rise by 7% from Dec 28; hike capped at 4 cents per trip for 1 in 2 Singaporeans
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES