Our Times star Vivian Sung joins cast of Memory Eclipse spin-off film

More than 20 years after legendary songstress Teresa Teng's death, her legacy still lives on.

Taiwanese actress Vivian Sung has joined the star-studded cast of Memory Eclipse, a mini-series and feature film inspired by Teresa's classic hits.

The Golden Horse Award-nominated actress, 26, will star alongside Cheryl Yang, Kaiser Chuang and Esther Liu among other cast members.

The spin-off film, Memory Eclipse, serves as a prelude to the five-part series of the same title, which will air after the movie's release in the second quarter of 2020.

A first look at Vivian's character in Memory Eclipse.

Photo: MM2 Asia

Directed by Bad Boy Symphony director-writer Charles Sun, Memory Eclipse will focus on three intertwining storylines inspired by three of Teresa's evergreen tunes, Just Like Your Tenderness (恰似你的溫柔), I Only Care About You (我只在乎你) and The Moon Represents My Heart (月亮代表我的心).

"The series is a bold re-imagining of the themes behind Teresa Teng's music so that her fans can experience the heart, soul and spirit of her beloved songs in a completely new way," producer John Chong, who also produced the Infernal Affairs Trilogy, previously told reporters.

Memory Eclipse is co-produced by MM2 Asia and Fox Networks Group Asia, which previously teamed up for the romantic tear-jerker More Than Blue.

Vivian, who shot to fame with her role as a ditzy schoolgirl in Our Times, also starred in the 2017 romance film Take Me to the Moon opposite Jasper Liu.

