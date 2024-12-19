'Our work never ends': Christopher Lee hopes son doesn't enter showbiz

After working in showbiz for the past two decades, Christopher Lee understands how challenging it can be and hopes that his son doesn't enter this industry.

"Our industry is very tough. Although every job has its difficulties, ours are tough in that we have to work 24 hours a day," he told actor-host Allan Wu in the latest episode of the latter's YouTube talk show Call Us Daddy released on Dec 17.

Christopher is married to actress Fann Wong and they share a son Zed, 10.

The 53-year-old added: "To put it this way, we depend on our looks and image. Wherever we go, we are 'working'. Even when we are running personal errands, we still have to accommodate people when they talk to us or ask for photos and autographs. So our work never ends."

Despite that, he is aware there is a possibility that Zed may develop an interest in performing in the future.

"If he wants to pursue this career one day, I need to support him because our blood flows in him. But if you ask whether I wish for him to join this industry, I think it's better not to. He has ambitions of pursuing a marine-related career currently and I encourage him," he said.

Christopher, who grew up in Malaysia, said his highest education level is the 'O'-Levels and he hopes the boy can complete his university education in the future.

"A university education now is like secondary school education for us back then. There're graduates everywhere, so he should at least complete that," he explained.

'Education affects every industry, including ours'

Allan, 52, also asked what Christopher would do if Zed told him he wants to forgo getting a degree to become an actor.

"Definitely not, he must complete his university education," Christopher stressed.

"Because in our industry, what you lack will influence your career path. One of them is language. My Mandarin wasn't good in the past, and it gave me a lot of obstacles in my career.

"I also can't act in English shows because I don't know the language. This is also a challenge that prevents me from pursuing that path. Education affects every industry, including ours."

He also emphasised how education and language proficiency affects a person's confidence, which forms a foundation in performance.

Christopher said: "Your foundation is important for performing. If it's not strong, you will panic. You need to be stable and know how to handle situations. If your language isn't good, you need to put in more effort. When you have to put in extra effort during work, you will be exhausted.

"Education will help reduce your obstacles in your career though it won't guarantee immediate success. That's how I would explain it to my son, from my personal experience."

No forceful parenting

However, Christopher also said he would be open for discussion.

"I want to know what he intends to pursue, his achievements in school and whether his behaviour is good. If he has other aspirations, I will consider it. But I will put in all my effort to convince him to complete his education and share with him my regrets over not doing the same… He can then think about it and decide," he shared.

He added that he also doesn't want to "force" Zed if he faces many "setbacks" in his education and is affected mentally.

As for Fann's thoughts on the matter, Christopher believes they share the same views.

"My wife is not someone who will force her son to do things he doesn't want to do. I believe we will both explain to Zed why a university education is important."

