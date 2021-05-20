What to watch: New romance C-dramas and K-dramas coming up on iQiyi for '520' Chinese Valentine's Day

We're not certain how the numbers '520' sounds like 'Wo ai ni' (or I love you) in Mandarin, but the boat has sailed — May 20 has become recognised as (yet another) Chinese Valentine's Day.

And if you happen to be a sucker for romance dramas, good news, a bunch of C-dramas and K-dramas are coming your way — including nine iQiyi originals — starting today (May 20) for the next four months on streaming platform iQiyi.

Click on a special tab titled 'Love On' on the iQiyi app or on iQ.com, and you'll also find a collection of Asian romance dramas, films, and anime series — from classics like Descendants of the Sun to the newly launched So I Married An Anti-Fan.

Looking at how deserted the malls in Singapore have been since Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) kicked in on May 16, we guessed many of you have been guai guai (obediently) staying at home. If you're bored, you know what you can do.

What's up?

Moonlight

Starring: The9's Esther Yu, Ryan Ding

With a passion for publishing, Chu Li (Esther Yu) successfully enters her dream company, Yuan Yue Publishing House. There, she navigates the cut-throat publishing industry, eventually rising to become the editor through her hard work and determination.

When she meets renowned author Zhou Chuan (Ryan Ding from The Romance of Tiger and Rose), the two are instantly at odds with one another. However, it is revealed that they are actually close friends online, and this forces them to re-evaluate their relationship.

This iQiyi Love On original premieres May 20, 8.30pm.

My Roommate is a Gumiho

Starring: Jang Ki-yong, Girl's Day's Lee Hye-ri

For centuries, the 999-year-old nine-tailed fox Shin Woo-yeo (Jang Ki-yong) has collected human energy in a marble to attain a human form. In an unexpected turn of events, college student Lee Dam (Lee Hye-ri) accidentally swallows his precious marble — which will not only endangers her life but will also ruin Woo-yeo's chances of ever becoming a human.

Until they figure out a solution to safely remove the marble from Lee Dam's body, Woo-yeo proposes for them to live together.

This iQiyi original premieres May 26.

At a Distance, Spring is Green

Starring: Wanna One's Park Ji-hoon, Lee Shin-young

Based on the webtoon Blue Spring From a Distance, watch this coming-of-age story about the ups and downs of a group of college students trying to figure out life and friendships.

Bubbly freshman Yeo Joon (Park Ji-hoon) hides his scars behind his smile — though born in a wealthy family, he grew up in the shadow of his older brother and is starved for affection. While doing a group project, he develops a hero-worship for Nam Soo-hyun (Lee Shin-young), the infamously blunt and bad-tempered straight-A student.

Tune in to see to watch the cute bromance as Yeo Joon follows Soo-hyun around like an eager puppy.

Premieres June 14

Monthly House Magazine

Starring: Jung So-min, Kim Ji-seok

Magazine editor Na Young-won (Jung So-min) has worked for 10 years and struggles to make ends meet, but she lives happily in her rented roof-top house. On the other hand, real estate investment expert Yoo Ja-sung (Kim Ji-seok) sees the monetary value of owning a home and chooses to delve into property investment.

As Young-won develops an interest in real estate and works towards becoming a homeowner, an unexpected romance blossoms between the two.

This iQiyi original premieres June 16.

Dear M

Starring: NCT's Jaehyun, Park Hye-su

A campus-wide search is launched to uncover the identity of the mysterious online presence, M, who is mentioned in an anonymous post on Seoyeon University's community board. Follow the changing relationships and budding romances as NCT's Jaehyun makes his acting debut in this sweet college romance series alongside lead actress Park Hye-su.

Premieres July

Crush

Starring: Wan Peng, Lin Yanjun

A coming-of-age romance drama about a high school senior who falls in love with a mysterious visually impaired lyricist. Sang Wuyan (Wan Peng) dreams of becoming a broadcaster. She encounters Su Nianqin (Lin Yanjun), a visually impaired lyricist, and falls in love with him.

Layer by layer, Wuyan peels off Nianqin's arrogant and stoic shell to reveal a soft and caring person.

They get caught up in a sweeping romance, but the couple finds themselves fighting between their hard-earned happiness and their fear of loss. Eventually, this leads to a tear-jerking break-up. After a few years, Wuyan, who has finally become a radio host, and a recovered Nianqin cross paths again.

Telecast date to be confirmed

Other iQiyi Love On originals

Make a Wish

Starring: Ren Youlun, Ge Xinyi

Yu Chiyan (Ren Youlun) is a 'Buddhist youth' who believes in always taking the path of least resistance. Through a coincidence, he saves a white cat, which is actually a cat spirit from Meow Planet in a parallel world.

Taking on a human form, Xiao Xiu (Ge Xinyi) must repay Chiyan for his kindness before returning to her own planet. As Xiao Xiu moves in with Chiyan, a series of hilarious encounters ensue.

Telecast date to be confirmed

Sweet Teeth

Starring: Betty Wu, Bi Wenjun

28-year-old Zeng Li (Betty Wu) crosses paths with her dentist Ai Jingchu (Bi Wenjun) when she gets her teeth straightened. They experience many things together, and gradually fall in love.

As the two are about to confess their love to each other, Zeng Li's first love Yu Yi, for whom she has been waiting for ten years, reappears. Now stuck in a love triangle, the trio struggles to figure out their feelings.

Telecast date to be confirmed

Forever and Ever

Starring: Bai Lu, Ren Jialun

Shi Yi (Bai Lu) is one of the best voice actors in the industry. One day, she meets chemistry professor Zhou Shengchen (Ren Jialun), and they both leave a deep impression on each other. Shengchen agrees to his mom's suggestion to marry and take over his family's declining clay teapot factory. However, he rejects his mom's arrangements, instead proposing to Shi Yi, who accepts it.

After marriage, the couple takes over the family business, and manage to salvage the business, preserving the traditional arts. However, Shi Yi gets into an accident, getting herself seriously injured while saving her husband.

Telecast date to be confirmed

The Day of Becoming You

Starring: Steven Zhang, Liang Jie

Jiang Yi (Steven Zhang) is the leader of a popular male idol group. He appears to be a cold and stoic leader, but on the inside, he is an otaku. Yu Shengsheng (Liang Jie) is an entertainment reporter, with a strong interest in popular culture. The two are fated, sharing the exact same birthday.

An accident causes Jiang Yi and Shengsheng to swap identities, which forces them to navigate a life that is so different from their own. They rely on each other — guiding, nurturing, and helping the other. By living each other's lives, the two grow emotionally attached to each other.

Telecast date to be confirmed

Love Under The Full Moon

Starring: Ju Jingyi, Zheng Yecheng

The appearance of a super moon causes Lei Chuxia (Ju Jingyi) to lose her memory and time-travel to the world inside Xu Xiaodong's (Zheng Yecheng) phone.

He manages to get her out but Chuxia realises she can only move within his vicinity. In order to get rid of the unwanted company, Xiaodong decides to help her regain her identity but meets her fiance Wei Xuanhe instead.

Telecast date to be confirmed

First Love Again

Starring: Patrick Shih, Amy Chen

Adapted from the novel Time Machine, First Love Again tells the story of the cold and unapproachable top student Ye Youning (Patrick Shih) and the bright and sunny Xia Wensi (Amy Chen), who meet in a parallel time and space.

Through an unexpected opportunity, the present-day Youning connects with Wensi from the year 2006. Their encounter with love leads to a sweet romance and a chance to relive high school days, to meet old friends again, and to experience the taste of first love.

Telecast date to be confirmed

