Paige Chua to perform piano publicly for first time at Singapore Heart Foundation charity show

Local actress Paige Chua is probably used to receiving applause but at the upcoming Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) 55th Anniversary Charity Show on June 29, getting it would "definitely going to be quite stressful" for her.

In an interview on Tuesday (June 3) at a press conference for the event, the 43-year-old told AsiaOne that she would be playing the piano live for an audience for the first time.

Her performance piece Harmony Four will also feature local actor Chen Hanwei and young brothers Newton and Newman Tong.

Paige is quite the talent herself when it comes to music, as she can play the dizi (Chinese flute), guzheng (Chinese zither) and the piano. She has also performed music live at other events before, serenading River Hongbao 2025 in February with the dizi. However, for the piano, she thinks it'll require a steep curve in confidence.

She explained: "For the piano, it's an instrument I go to when I need to de-stress — it's always in a very cosy, personal and intimate environment in my room. No one has seen and sat by my side and watched me play because when there are people, I'll get nervous and I can't really relax."

Paige's journey with the piano began at five when her parents pushed her to learn the craft. She elaborated: "I started with classical piano but it was so hard that I dropped it. And when I picked up the piano again when I was 14, I went over to pop piano instead because it's something you resonate a bit more with and it's more enjoyable since we regularly listen to pop songs."

Although she feels her foundation isn't "super strong", Paige can read scores and hopes that it will aid her performance at the charity show.

No stranger to volunteering

Paige's appearance at SHF's charity show seeks to raise awareness on looking after one's health no matter what the status quo looks like.

She may look as fit as a fiddle, but she revealed: "In my health checkup last year, I was told that I've got high cholesterol which really shocked me, because it can lead to heart disease.

"So my purpose being on the charity show, besides sharing my talent, is also to raise awareness that even if you're seemingly healthy, you may not be — so go for health checkups and make sure that you have a healthier diet."

And when asked how she's been watching her health, the fried food-lover joked: "I'll reduce my fries!"

She added: "I've also been exercising. But yeah, I'm very surprised because I'm not obese so I thought it could just be genetics."

Paige is no stranger to giving, having volunteered 17 years with non-profit organisation Willing Hearts.

On how she joined the cause, she shared: "Back then I had just graduated and was trying to look for a purpose in life. I was trying to find a stable job. I was still modelling and dabbling in some film acting, so I had been in a salon reading a magazine and that was when I read an interview with the founder, Tony Tay.

"He was sharing about why he'd started the [Willing Hearts] foundation and said, 'Especially in Singapore, you shouldn't see anyone go hungry. And even if you are someone in need of a meal, the meal should be dignified. It should be something not only filling, but delicious as well — not just food given to someone because they are needy and in need of food.'

"So I thought that touched me and there was a resonance to Willing Hearts, thus I started volunteering with them. And when I started, I felt like the vibe there was very enjoyable and cheerful and I actually like the work there, so that made it very sustainable. That's why I'm still with the organisation from 2008 until now."

The Singapore Heart Foundation 55th Anniversary Charity Show will air on June 29 from 7pm to 10pm on Channel 8. It will also be simulcast on Mewatch.

To donate to SHF, Singapore residents can tune in to the charity show and scan the QR code on the television screen. They can also call the hotline at 6321 8655 or leave a message through WhatsApp at the same phone number from June 3 to July 5 to pledge their donation. They can also donate directly at https://www.myheart.org.sg/resilient-hearts-2025/.

Contributions will support SHF's mission to prevent heart disease through outreach and educational activities, provide rehabilitation for survivors and at-risk individuals, improve resuscitation efforts through training and awareness, and support needy heart patients through the Heart Support Fund.

