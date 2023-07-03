‘This is a painful lesson for me’: Chinese idol-singer Cai Xukun denies forcing woman into abortion, fate of Singapore concert unknown

Chinese idol-singer Cai Xukun finally responded this morning (July 3), eight days after he was accused of having a one-night stand with a woman, known as Ms C, in 2021 and subsequently forcing her to go for an abortion.

In his Weibo post, the 24-year-old admitted that he had a relationship with Ms C two years ago.

"The private matter between the two of us was resolved in 2021, and we have no further entanglement with each other," said Xukun.

He also clarified rumours that Ms C was "underage" at that time and that he "forced" her to go for an abortion.

Xukun wrote: "The relationship between Ms C and I was consensual… It does not involve illegal activities, I implore the relevant media to not spread rumours or believe in those rumours."

He ended his post by apologising to his fans and vowed to restrain his behaviour and words.

"This is a painful lesson for me. In the past two years, I have been living in constant self-blaming and regret," added Xukun.

He also hopes the public can respect and protect the personal privacy of those involved, especially Ms C.

How it all started

Xukun's revelation and apology comes after a user made two posts on Chinese internet search engine Baidu on June 26, claiming the wrongdoings of the A-list idol.

In the first post, the user wrote that Xukun met Ms C through friends in a KTV in Beijing on May 20, 2021. They allegedly had a sexual relationship in the early hours of May 21, and Ms C found that she was pregnant a month later. When she asked Xukun about what to do, he allegedly told her to abort it and Ms C had the procedure done on July 5, 2021.

The user wrote that when Xukun's mother found out about it, she suspected that Ms C was trying to blackmail her son. She allegedly asked Xukun if he had used protection during sex, which he denied.

Xukun's mother then allegedly got staff members to compensate Ms C, and also hired a private investigator to install a pin-hole camera illegally near Ms C's apartment entrance.

After that, the user claimed Xukun's mother and staff members speculated the possibility that Ms C faked her pregnancy and also analysed video recordings that they collected from the private investigator.

The user said they suspected that Ms C had sexual relationships with other men because they saw Ms C entering her home with a woman and another man at 3am one night.

Accompanying the post are two photographs, one of a hospital record, presumably Ms C's, of an abortion procedure at an obstetrics and gynaecology clinic in Beijing on July 5, 2021, and a conversation about the period of conceiving and the size of the foetus.

The same user made a second post on the night of June 26, claiming that Ms C found out about the private investigator and called the police. The police allegedly summoned Xukun, his mother, Ms C, all staff who were involved in the matter and the private investigator for investigation. In the end, a Letter of Understanding was allegedly presented by Ms C and the matter between them was settled privately.

Aftermath

Over the next few days after the allegations, some Chinese paparazzi, media and netizens came up with other claims and rumours, such as how Xukun allegedly got three women pregnant in the past and that Ms C is an underage female.

While it is uncertain whether the allegations against Xukun are real, he is already experiencing the repercussions.

His episode in the Chinese variety show Keep Running, which is a remake of the South Korean variety show Running Man, was delayed from telecast without further notice.

On July 2, a statement by the Beijing Advertising Association's Celebrity Endorsement Regulation Working Committee advised companies and performing art agencies to prepare for risk control against a "Chinese male singer surnamed Cai". It is believed that the committee is referring to Xukun. According to reports, Xukun has over 30 brand endorsements currently, including luxury brands Prada, Tag Heuer and Givenchy Beauty.

Following Xukun's Weibo post this morning, his team also made a post on Weibo, indicating that the recent "false" statements on the internet have "seriously damaged the artist's personality rights and public image, and are suspected of insulting and defaming". It added that they will be pursuing legal action.

Shortly after he and his management team posted on Weibo, Chinese paparazzi revealed another photograph, allegedly of Xukun hugging a woman in front of a mirror. According to a report, the woman, known as Ms W, was a fan of Xukun since she was 13 years old.

Ms W claimed she met Xukun at a Prada event in February 2022 when she was 17 years old and exchanged contact details. In the following month, Xukun invited her to his lodging in Shanghai, gave her spiked orange juice and had sexual intercourse with her.

In response to the fresh allegations, Xukun made a post again this afternoon, claiming that the person in the photograph is not him and he has made a police report.

Xukun is currently on his Kun 2023 World Tour and is set to perform at Marina Bay Sands on July 15.

In recent years, the Chinese government has strictly required artists to "follow the requirements of virtue and art,… respect social morality, strengthen self-discipline and establish a good social image". Once they are involved in negative illegal incidents, they will be blacklisted immediately and face bans from public appearances in the entertainment industry.

As such, with the recent allegations against Xukun, it remains unclear if his concert tour will still continue.

According to checks done by AsiaOne today, Xukun's concert tickets are still available for sale on the Marina Bay Sands website and Sistic website.

