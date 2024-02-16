Paloma Faith was determined to keep working after suffering miscarriage on Pennyworth set

Paloma Faith was determined to keep working after suffering a miscarriage on the set of Pennyworth.

The 42-year-old singer lost her baby while she was working on the American TV show, but was determined to stay on the set and finish shooting her scenes.

During an appearance on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast, Paloma shared: "It started at work and it was a fight scene on Pennyworth. I just thought to myself, it's gone so I might as well carry on with what I was doing.

"I had to go to the toilet nine times. I told them I ate something bad last night because I knew if I told them they would escort me home. I didn't want to.

"I would just be going home without work and without a viable pregnancy."

Paloma relishes the challenge of motherhood.

The singer would actually love to have another child, but she doubts whether it's possible.

Paloma — who has two daughters aged seven and two with her former partner Leyman Lahcine — said: "I'm 42, and I think I would love another child but I probably won't be able to now."

On the other hand, Paloma acknowledged that motherhood demands a lot of self-sacrifice.

She explained: "We are groomed to think that's our job and that's the most fulfilling thing we can do as a woman. That's not true.

"Even when you've got kids, you're made to feel guilty if you don't think your kids are the most fulfilling things in your life. I do get a lot of fulfilment from other parts of my life. It doesn't mean I don't love my children or I'm neglecting them.

"I remember saying something to my mum about sacrifice when it comes to parenthood, how having children isn't a sacrifice and it's like, you're not even allowed to think that sometimes you might go, 'I do quite miss spontaneity.'"

