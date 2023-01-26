Pamela Anderson realised boyfriend was cheating when she saw him 'washing his penis in the sink'

Pamela Anderson knew her boyfriend was cheating when she caught him "washing his penis in the sink".

The 55-year-old actress fell in love shortly after graduating from high school, but their relationship collapsed when they moved in together and Pamela realised that he was cheating.

In her new Netflix documentary, 'Pamela, A Love Story', she explains: "I went on the ferry and I got [to Vancouver], and eventually I met somebody and I moved in with him. He was having an affair with somebody.

"When you see your boyfriend washing his penis in the sink, that's a sign that they're probably having an affair."

Pamela has always kept a diary, and she can still remember what she wrote down on that particular day.

The 'Baywatch' star said: "I wrote down, 'washing penis in the sink — suspicious'."

Despite this, Pamela is now able to laugh about the situation. She shared: "Looking back it's funny, but in the moment you're horrified."

Pamela is releasing her Netflix documentary shortly after she admitted to feeling "violated" by the makers of 'Pam and Tommy'.

The biographical drama series explored Pamela's whirlwind romance with music star Tommy Lee, and the actress confessed to being frustrated by the Hulu show.

She asked: "How are they allowed to do that?"

Lily James played Pamela in the show, but the blonde beauty doesn't blame the British actress for agreeing to star in the series.

Pamela — who was married to Tommy between 1995 and 1998 — said: "I heard she'd been nominated for an Emmy, but maybe that was a joke.

"It's not her fault; it's a job. But whoever created it — well, it just feels like something else stolen."

Meanwhile, Lily is looking forward to watching 'Pamela, a Love Story'.

The 33-year-old actress previously said: "I can't wait to watch and learn more.

"Of course we could only do our best based on the information we had, so for her to be able to tell her story is so important. I'll be watching along with the rest of the world. I'm eager to see what she says and hear what it's all about."

