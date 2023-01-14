Pamela Anderson says she didn't watch her infamous stolen sex tape but 'it was very hurtful'

Pamela Anderson claims she's not seen her and Tommy Lee's infamous stolen sex tape.

The 55-year-old model was left feeling "very hurtful" when the intimate footage of herself and her then-husband - the father of her sons Brandon, 26, and 25-year-old Dylan - was swiped and leaked online in 1995.

In a teaser for her upcoming interview on CBS' Sunday Morning, she said: "That it was two crazily naked people in love.

"I mean we were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see."

After insisting she's never viewed the tape, she admitted: "It was very hurtful."

The blonde beauty was speaking to promote her upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Pamela, a love story' and memoir 'Love, Pamela', which both see her tell the true story of her life.

And while writing the book was "therapy", she has no intention of watching the programme.

She recently told Vanity Fair: "The documentary I haven't seen, and I have no intention of seeing.

"I gave full access to my archives and diaries, and I hope that through full transparency, it makes sense to somebody."

While the documentary was being filmed, the former 'Baywatch' star found out about Hulu's drama 'Pam and Tommy', which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the former couple during the period when the sex tape was made public.

And although Pamela has decided to speak out about the tape in the documentary, she insisted there is no "truth" to the story.

She explained: "Nobody knew the truth - even I don't know [100 per cent] of what happened, but I think what is most important is to share my human feelings and how much it hurt and how it undeniably defined me moving forward in - my career and my relationships."

Meanwhile, in the documentary Pamela - who announced her split from fifth husband Dan Hayhurst in January 2022 - describes herself as a hopeless romantic.

The film's director Ryan White added to Vanity Fair: "Pamela wears her heart on her sleeve-not just in relationships but in all things in her life.

"All of her husbands are a part of her story, so they're in our film, including the most recent one.

"And no matter how many times it hasn't worked out for her, she still is a hopeless romantic and looking for true love in every way."