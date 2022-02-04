Pamela Anderson will ‘never watch’ Pam & Tommy, says source

Pamela Anderson will "never watch" Pam & Tommy.

The 54-year-old glamour model is the subject of the Hulu series which depicts the theft and unauthorised release of a sex tape she made with then-husband Tommy Lee back in 1995 and is "still haunted" by the burglary.

A source told E! Online: "Pam will never watch the Pam & Tommy Hulu series. The burglary was a living nightmare. This burglary is the only thing in her life she would erase from her life. It haunts her to this day."

The source went on to blast the series — which stars Lily Collins as Pamela and Sebastian Stan as Motley Crue drummer Tommy — as "shocking" and questioned why the former Baywatch star is yet to receive an apology.

The source continued: "It was a violation having this tape taken. This was a very traumatic time in her life. And it's shocking that they are recreating it. Apparently, Pamela doesn't deserve privacy because she's a sex symbol. It's a sad reflection of how far we've not come as a society. Where are the apologies owed to Pam?"

However, the insider went on to claim that due to other commitments the biopic is of little importance to Pamela, who has been a keen activist for several years.

The source added: "[The show] is barely on her radar and she's focused on her family, activism and philanthropic causes. Aside from family, nothing will be more important to Pam than the causes she supports."

The comments come just days after a representative for the star confirmed to PEOPLE that Pamela — who split from Tommy in 1998 — had also separated from her fifth husband Dan Hayhurst after just over one year of marriage.

