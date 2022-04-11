Pan Lingling sheds 10kg, doesn't want her health to be a burden to her kids

As a breast cancer survivor, local actress Pan Lingling knows that health is wealth.

And that's why the 51-year-old decided to take charge of her health after realising she packed on a few pounds during the pandemic.

Well, her efforts have paid off as she lost a total of 10kg, and now weighs a slender 54kg.

"If I don't pay attention to my health now, it might become a burden to my kids in the future," she told Shin Min Daily News.

Lingling shared that she approached fellow actress Xiang Yun (who is also a nutritionist) for tips as she successfully shed 10kg last year.

Some of the changes that Lingling made to her lifestyle include avoiding sugar as much as possible.

"I used to only be able to consume coffee with sugar and milk, and I never liked kopi-o. Now I've slowly come to accept it, and I've gotten into the habit of drinking coffee and other hot drinks without sugar."

For her meals, Lingling says she generally eats more during lunch, but goes for lighter options such as vegetables, salmon and salad. She also tries to avoid greasy foods.

Now, she also sleeps at 10.30pm every night.

"Compared to before, I feel more energetic. The results of my medical checkups are also looking good, I don't have any issues with the '3-highs' (cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar)".

It seems like her healthy habits have rubbed off on husband Huang Shinan as well.

"He has started cutting down on sugar too. As for the children, they're still young and at their prime. They use a lot of energy, so they don't need to be like us."

ALSO READ: Remember them? Pan Lingling posts photo of reunion with ex-actresses Madeline Chu and Cherie Lim

claudiatan@asiaone.com