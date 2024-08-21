Pan Lingling's son in Korean street interview, netizens say he's 'hot' and asks for his Instagram

His video has amassed up to 10 times more views and likes than the Instagram page's recent uploads.

Beckham Wee, son of local celebrity couple Pan Lingling and Huang Shinan, was recently featured in a street interview in South Korea, where he was asked about how life there compared to Singapore.

"Life in Korea is definitely more exciting, and you get to meet a lot of different people here. Singapore is very diverse in itself but Korea just has a lot going on," the 24-year-old undergraduate at Singapore University of Technology and Design told the interviewer. He is currently taking Game Theory & Applications at Yonsei University's summer school.

"A lot of foreigners like to visit here so you get to meet people from different walks of life."

When asked if he would consider settling down there, he said he "definitely would", adding: "The only issue for me is that I'm not sure if I would want to work in Korea."

While some netizens in the comments section agreed with his reservations, others were onto a completely different topic - his looks.

"And they say Asian men aren't hot. They're hot af," said one netizen, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

"Why didn't I find him when I went to Singapore?" commented another.

"His name is Beckham but he looks like a K-pop idol," another remarked.

One even joked: "Hot Singaporean men can help repopulate our decreasing population in Korea."

A few others also asked for his Instagram handle.

If anyone's interested, Beckham also has a younger brother Kynaston aged 22.

