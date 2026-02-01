Paramore's Hayley Williams forms new band Power Snatch

Hayley Williams has formed a new band called Power Snatch.

The Paramore frontwoman has joined forces with her regular collaborator, Daniel James, on the new project, and the pair debuted their first single, Assignment, on Apple Music 1 this week.

The official Power Snatch Instagram page also has an unreleased song from as far back as July 2025, while over on Bandcamp, they've posted a track called DMs.

Hayley – who released her most recent solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, in August – starting Power Snatch comes after she declared that she wants to "be in 100 bands before I die".

She told producer Jack Antonoff in a joint conversation for Rolling Stone: "There's no point to me otherwise. I made this record, and it kind of feels like it just exploded out. It does feel right to put it out under my name. But I think I have to exercise saying that I feel like it's the last record I'll do under my name, and I feel proud of that. I want to be in 100 bands before I die. I like that feeling of being in a room with people and something that didn't exist becomes a thing that you're all holding."

She also told Kerrang! why she turned to her solo career over Paramore – who haven't released an album since 2023's This Is Why – for her latest full-length release: "It wasn't time to make another Paramore record, but I had a lot to say, so I've done what I've done for myself and made this record [Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party].

"It's OK that it's me by myself and not Paramore right now. Paramore will always have its time because it's just what we do.

"We cycle back in and out of it. We resent it one minute. We want to wear matching clothes in the next minute."

