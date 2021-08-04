Paramount rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles again with writers Colin and Casey Jost

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a series that gets rebooted a lot. No kidding.

Following the New Line films from the 1990s, there was Michael Bay’s 2014 live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which spawned a sequel in 2016, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Subsequently, there’s the upcoming Seth Rogen animated film reboot, on top of the four animated series we’ve seen since 1987.

And now, it seems like the Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live writer, Colin Jost, and his brother, Casey Jost, will be writing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film for Paramount Pictures.

No plot details have been revealed thus far, but with the turtles, it is almost certain to be an action-packed joyride. With the amount of attention and resources pooled into the franchise though, it is likely that the film is of high priority for Paramount.

CaIn recency, Colin Jost was the screenwriter for 2015’s comedy film Staten Island Summer, co-writer for Universal’s upcoming Worst Man, and also released the memoir A Very Punchable Face in 2020. Casey Jost is a writer and producer for the popular hidden camera show Impractical Jokers which has a huge online following. While their careers are relatively humble, the brothers have carved out a space to call their own.

This is the first time the Jost brothers will be tackling a popular franchise, so it remains to be seen if they can spin gold out of evergreen shells of our favourite pizza-loving bipedal turtles.

