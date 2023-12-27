Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead, was under investigation for drug use

[UPDATE: 1.10PM]

Lee Sun-kyun's agency Hodu&U Entertainment has released a statement requesting the public not to spread speculations and malicious reports, out of respect for the late actor.

They added his funeral will be a private affair with family and colleagues in attendance.

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun died today (Dec 27) aged 48.

According to media reports, the police received an emergency call at around 10.12am (9.12am Singapore time) that he had left home after leaving a message that resembled a suicide note.

He was found unconscious in a car at Waryong Park in Seoul's central Jongno District at around 10.30am. A charcoal briquette was found in the passenger seat.

Sun-kyun was going through investigations for drug use before his death.

He had undergone three rounds of police interrogation on suspicion of using illegal drugs at the residence of a hostess employed at a high-end bar in Seoul on multiple occasions since early this year.

He claimed he was tricked by the woman into taking the drugs and that he did not know what he was consuming.



In November, he tested negative in two tests conducted during police investigations and also by the National Forensic Service.

Yesterday, he submitted a request for a lie detector test for both himself and the hostess.

Sun-kyun's lawyer told media: "If she was speaking the truth, the drug test by the National Forensic Service should have come back positive, but it was negative.

"As Lee finds himself in an extremely unfair situation, a lie detector test should be conducted on both of them to scientifically verify who is speaking truthfully."

Sun-kyun, who was married to Korean actress Jeon Hye-jin and had two children together, was best known for the Oscar-winning 2019 film Parasite. Other notable works include Coffee Prince (2007), My Mister (2018) and Killing Romance (2023).



Out of respect, Korean broadcaster tvN postponed the press conference for their new drama Marry My Husband, originally scheduled to take place this afternoon.

