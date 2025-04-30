Parents thank Park Seo-joon for donation that saved child: 'It was the first time in a long while our family laughed'

Not all heroes wear capes — some of them wear the prettiest smiles we know and love.

Yesterday (April 29), South Korean actor Park Seo-joon shared on his Instagram Story a handwritten letter from a family detailing their gratitude to the 36-year-old for his donation that funded their son's life-saving surgery.

The parents said their child was diagnosed with brain vacuolation in January 2024. The illness occurs when fluid-filled spaces are formed within brain tissue.

Prior to the donation, they said they had many fears, including the enormous treatment costs as they were struggling financially.

They shared that their son, with Seo-joon's financial assistance, was able to undergo a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. According to the National Library of Medicine, the transplant involves administering healthy hematopoietic stem cells to patients with dysfunctional or depleted bone marrow.

"When we learned that hematopoietic stem cell transplant was inevitable for our child's illness and treatment, the feeling of helplessness when we heard the cost of treatment is still scary to think about," the letter read.

"The despair was alleviated with the help of a donor (Park Seo-joon) and the guidance of a social worker. When I first found out about my child's illness, I thought that our family was the only unfortunate one in the world and was frustrated — but now that the first surgery has been completed, I am starting to feel a little hopeful."

When the child was informed that Seo-joon had sponsored his surgery, he was surprised and told his family that he wanted to meet Seo-joon after recovering and wanted to become a famous person too. Upon hearing this, it was “the first time in a long while” that the family laughed.

In response to the letter, Seo-joon captioned his Instagram Story: “I promise to live earnestly once again! I wish to see you once you’ve recovered and are in good health.”

In the meantime, he has been confirmed to star in Waiting for Gyeong-do, an upcoming K-drama series, which also features Won Ji-an.

