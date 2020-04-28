Paris Hilton has trademarked a new word

Bang
PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton revealed her new slang word to pop star Charli XCX during a Zoom chat, likening her new creation to her iconic "That's hot" catchphrase.

Charli, 27, told The Candy Shop on Apple Music: "This week, I did an absolutely epic Zoom conference.

"I did a Zoom conference with Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix and the one and only iconic Paris Hilton. And she told me that she has trademarked a brand new word called sliving, which is a cross between slaying and living."

Read Also
Paris Hilton feels things would have been different if her sex tape was released now
Paris Hilton feels things would have been different if her sex tape was released now

Charli then provided a snippet from their conversation.

Talking about their cooking skills during the lockdown, Charli said: "I'm really not very good. I'm not a good cook, but I'm trying. What's your speciality? What's your go to dish?"

The 39-year-old heiress replied: "Sliving lasagne."

Asked what sliving lasagne actually is, Paris continued: "Sliving lasagne. It's basically my recipe and it's the best."

Then, Charli asked: "What's sliving?"

And Paris responded: "Sliving is my new word that I trademarked. It's the new, 'That's hot'. It means slaying and living your best life in one word."

Paris - who has already registered her "That's hot" catchphrase as a trademark - subsequently described Charli as a "sliver".

The pop star responded: "I'm a sliver? I want to be one. Oh my God. Is 'That's hot' over? Are you done with, 'That's hot'?"

In reply, Paris explained: "No, I'll never be over, 'That's hot'. 'That's hot' and sliving."

Meanwhile, Paris previously admitted she actually stole the phrase "That's hot" from her sister Nicky.

She confessed: "'That's hot' is something that my sister actually always used to say, but I trademarked it and I own it. Sorry, Nicky."

#celebrities