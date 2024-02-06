Paris Hilton "hates going out" since she became a mum.

The 42-year-old hotel heiress had her son Phoenix in January 2023 and a daughter named London in November — both via surrogate — with her husband Carter Reum, 43, and has now revealed she's given up her party lifestyle because she would rather stay at home with her young family.

During an outing to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Feb 4), she told Access Hollywood: "Just every day waking up and seeing them smile, it just makes my life feel so complete, so full. I miss them so much right now.

"I hate going out now because I just want to be with them every second."

It comes after Paris confessed she's been struggling to juggle her work commitments with her new role as a parent and is "learning to say no" to work offers so she can spend more time with the kids.

She told CNN: "The one thing is being a working mom and balancing it all. I have a crazy schedule. So I am learning to say no and trying to spend as much time as possible with my little ones."

Paris added of her new baby daughter: "She is doing amazing, my little princess. I feel over the moon. We are so in love with her."

The socialite previously revealed one of the reasons behind her decision not to carry the babies herself is because she worried being pregnant would bring back bad memories of her time as a student at Provo Canyon — a psychiatric youth residential facility — in Utah.

Paris also admitted her busy schedule contributed to her decision to use a surrogate, telling Romper: "My schedule is out of control. There never would've been the right time to do it because there's literally no time to do anything in my life."

