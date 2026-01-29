Paris Hilton haunted by sex tape for rest of her life

Paris Hilton will feel haunted by her sex tape for "the rest of [her] life".

The 44-year-old socialite appeared in a sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon in the early 2000s, and Paris admits that she'll never get over the tape being leaked.

She told Us Weekly: "[To] trust somebody and have them violate me like that was just the most horrible thing. That will haunt me the rest of my life."

Asked if she's spoken to Rick about the sex tape since it was leaked, Paris simply replied: "No."

The blonde beauty also insisted that she has no intention to speaking to her ex about the tape.

Paris — who has son Phoenix, three, and daughter London, two, with her husband Carter Reum — still doesn't know how she'll approach the issue with her children.

She said: "I haven't thought about what I'm going to say [yet].

"Now, [as] a mom, thinking about it makes me even sadder — that I had to go through that so publicly and have people vilify me for it when I was just a 19-year-old kid."

Meanwhile, Paris recently revealed that she thinks there's a "power in being vulnerable".

The socialite was subjected to "a parent-approved kidnapping" at four different youth facilities as a child, and Paris now sees her campaigning efforts as the "most meaningful work" of her life.

The hotel heiress — who has campaigned to improve child welfare in the US — told Sky News: "These places, they really instill that shame in you where you are so ashamed that you don't even want to speak about or talk about or think about it, and that's such a powerful muzzle for abusers.

"I had no idea how the world would react but it was just like this outpouring of love and tens of thousands of survivors reaching out to me, coming up to me on the street and just saying, 'Thank you so much for telling your story. No one has ever believed me, I haven't spoken to my family in this many years and you know it's just affected my whole life and now since you told your story, now my family believes me'."

