Paris Hilton hopes her son "doesn't want to be in the spotlight". The 42-year-old star - who has a two-month-old baby boy called Phoenix -
Paris has enjoyed huge success during her own career. But the Stars Are Blind hitmaker insists she doesn't take herself or her public persona too seriously.
She explained: "I can laugh at myself and have fun with the character
The heiress shared: "I'd say to myself, 'They're not talking about you, they're talking about the character.' It'd make it hurt less."
Earlier this month, Paris revealed that she's loving her experience of motherhood. The reality star and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child in January via surrogate, and Paris revealed that she's relished the challenge so far.
She said: "My favourite moments are when he's just laying on my chest
Paris has also enjoyed sharing her story with fans through Paris: The Memoir.
She said: "This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there.
"[There are] just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible."