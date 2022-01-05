Paris Hilton jokes she had a 'panic attack' after her mum and sister tricked her with a 'surprise wedding'

Paris Hilton has joked she had a "panic attack" after her mum and sister tricked her with a "surprise wedding".

The 40-year-old socialite married entrepreneur Carter Reum in November 2021, but while filming her Peacock reality show Paris in Love earlier in the year, her mother Kathy, 62, and sister Nicky, 38, convinced her they were staging her wedding as a surprise in the middle of a field.

In a trailer for a new episode of the show, Kathy and Nicky are seen interrupting a lunch date with Paris to "get changed for the wedding", to which the heiress exclaimed: "Please tell me you're joking. I'll be so p***** off because it's not my style."

As Paris is seen searching round for a phone signal, she protested that her sister Nicky had enjoyed a far more classy affair when she married James Rothschild.

She said: "Oh my God. There's no phone service! Please tell me you're joking. Nicky got married at Kensington Palace. I'm not getting married here!"

Nicky continued to keep up with the prank by adding "There's Carter's mom!" while Real Housewives star Kathy questioned what was wrong with the location they had "chosen".

Paris argued: "It's nice for lunch but for a wedding it's wrong. Please tell me you're joking!"

When Kathy and Nicky owned up to the prank, a relieved Paris complained that it was "not funny" and she has now taken to Instagram to share the clip promoting her new reality show - which details the build up to her actual wedding to Carter - as she seems to be able to see the funny side.

She captioned the post: "My mom and sis love pranking me lol. Thanks for almost giving me a panic attack @NickyHilton @KathyHilton. New episode of #ParisInLove out now! @PeacockTV"