Paris Hilton raises $1m in 72 hours for LA wildfire relief efforts

Paris Hilton has raised US$800,000 (S$1.09 million) for relief efforts in Los Angeles in 72 hours.

The billionaire hotel heiress' Malibu beach house was among the structures destroyed in the devastating infernos that have swept across Southern California and claimed 25 lives, and she has been praised after raising the incredible sum through her non-profit, 11:11 Media Impact, to help wildlife and people displaced by the wildfires.

Paris is giving US$150,000 of the money to GoFundMe's Wildfire Relief Fund, while Paris plans to offer 150 Altadena families with cash assistance towards rebuilding their lives.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Cash assistance provides dignity and choice.

"Families know best what they need right now-whether it's clothes, shelter, or medicine. Together, we're helping families rebuild on their own terms and gain stability during this devastating time."

As well as providing monetary support, Paris has been volunteering for nonprofit Baby2Baby and has fostered a dog called Zuzu after he was taken to Pasadena Humane Society amid the Eaton Fire.

Paris revealed she watched her own home burn to the ground on TV.

Upon returning to the charred remains of her Malibu pad, Paris admitted her "heart shattered into a million pieces".

The DJ said she was grateful to be safe along with her husband Carter Reum and their two children, but she was devastated to have lost her beloved family home.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.

"When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

The 43-year-old star — who bought the property for US$8.4 million in 2021 — posted a video showing the smouldering remains of her home and added: "This house wasn't just a place to live — it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.

"It was where [son] Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes... it's devastating beyond words.

"What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

Paris went on to add: "And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have.

"And beyond grateful to all the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires."

Paris also thanked all her fans for sending her "love, prayers and kindness" and vowed to "rebuild".

