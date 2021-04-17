Paris Hilton says release of sex tape will hurt her for the 'rest of her life'

Paris Hilton says the release of her sex tape will hurt her for the "rest of her life".

The 40-year-old star's ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon released the intimate video in 2004, which they had filmed together in 2001, admitted she "felt like her life was over" when the clip was released.

She said: "That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life. It's always there in the back of my mind.

"When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn't want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over."

And Paris admitted it still gives her post-traumatic stress disorder to discuss it because she really trusted him and thought the video would always remain a "private experience between two people".

Speaking during a Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! chat, she added: "It was a private experience between two people. You love someone, you trust someone and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing…

"It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I did this on purpose - that killed me. It still gives me post-traumatic stress disorder to talk about it. I had always looked up to these amazing women like Princess Diana and I just felt like when he did that to me, he took that all away from me and people would never look at me the same."