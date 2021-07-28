Paris Hilton says she's not pregnant

Paris Hilton has denied reports she’s expecting her first baby.

The This Is Paris star was rumoured to be pregnant with her first child with fiancé Carter Reum, but on Tuesday (July 27) she took to her podcast series to shoot down the speculation, insisting she won’t be having a baby until after she and Carter have tied the knot.

Paris started by teasing her fans and jokingly saying she is “pregnant with triplets”, before revealing she actually isn’t expecting a baby at all.

She said: “I woke up to about 3,000 texts – all my iPhones are blowing up, all five of them, with everyone wishing me congratulations and saying they’re so happy for me. I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years. So thank you everyone for all the messages, but yes, I am pregnant with triplets. So thank you for the congratulations, I really appreciate it, and I am just so excited for motherhood.

“Just kidding. I am not pregnant. Not yet. I’m waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly, so definitely waiting for that part.”

The 40-year-old businesswoman is confident she “will be” pregnant after her wedding and will have children in 2022.

She added: “I’m not yet. I will be after the wedding, I can’t wait to have children in 2022. But like I said, I’m just preparing for the wedding right now.”

And when she does have children, she already has names picked out for both sons and daughters.

Speaking on a This is Paris podcast titled This is… I’m Pregnant??, she said: “One day I want to have a little girl, and I want to name her London. That’s always been my dream ever since I was a little girl, because I just love London and Paris together.

“For a boy, I want to name him after a city or a country or a state as well. I have a name, but I’m not going to say it yet – I want to keep it a surprise, and I don’t want anyone stealing my baby name for that one. I’ve said London for a long time so I can’t really hide that one now.”